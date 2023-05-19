Camden Haven Courier
Traffic alert: work on new safety measures follows Houston Mitchell Drive death

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated May 19 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 1:00pm
Ian Parker was killed at the Houston Mitchell Drive intersection on May 2, 2023. Pictures supplied and by Ruby Pascoe
Warning signs are about to be installed on the Pacific Highway at Lake Innes on both approaches to the Houston Mitchell Drive intersection.

