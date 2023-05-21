Attention turned to the longboards and finals day at what should have been the 43rd Bird Rock Memorial Surf Classic at Rainbow Beach on May 21.
Instead, it was the 40th anniversary after the previous three years had been wiped out because of the pandemic and weather.
But luckily for the competitors, the swell which had made for trying conditions barely 24 hours earlier on day two had abated.
It wasn't before the retro divisions were held at Town Beach in Port Macquarie on May 19 which added further meaning to the first day of the three-day classic.
Port Macquarie Surfing Museum committee member Geoff Branch said conditions on day one were a lot friendlier.
"We absolutely had excellent conditions at Town Beach where we surfed the breakwall," Branch said.
"It is a bit of a spiritual growing up place for a lot of us guys that learned to surf at Town Beach and all these areas."
The historic kneeboard division was won by Coffs Harbour's Matt Gallagher while local Kelly Mills took out the pre-80s single fin and twin-fin divisions.
Branch said it was so pleasing to see the annual event return after a three-year hiatus.
"It's fantastic; I've seen so many people involved with the Bird Rock over the last 43 years coming together - family and friends - and meeting up again," he said.
"We got to 2020 and we couldn't run it because of COVID and that rolled out til this year where we've seen that we can get everyone back together again. That meant interstate people that used to be a part of all this were able to travel and come back here."
A number of presentations were also set to be held during the third day of the event.
"We have a presentation to the Port Macquarie Surfing Museum of the Michael Dobson perpetual kneeboard trophy and that will be pretty special," Branch said.
"There's also a special board being presented to the Edwards family to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Bird Rock which we didn't have.
"[The family] thought it was a raffle board and it's going to be presented to them."
The surf classic has a storied history and became a part of the local surfing calendar from 1981 when the Mark Edwards Memorial was run.
"In 1980 a young surfer from Port Macquarie tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident where he was living in Caloundra in Queensland," Branch said.
"His mates approached the boardriders clubs in both Port Macquarie and Caloundra and that was when the event was born."
Today, 91 surfers from the local area are on a board overlooking Town Beach and the tournament continues to celebrate the lives of all past boardriders in the Hastings region.
"Everyone's jumping in and grabbing the armbands because they all represent someone that the surfers go out and surf for," Branch said.
