Police retrieve body in search for missing North Haven man

By Newsroom
Updated May 22 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 4:32pm
Police have recovered a body from bushland near Grants Beach. Pictures by Joanie Clark and Chantelle Ansell
A body, believed to be that of a man reported missing from North Haven, has been found in bushland near Grant's Beach.

