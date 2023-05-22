A body, believed to be that of a man reported missing from North Haven, has been found in bushland near Grant's Beach.
The 48-year-old was last seen on Sunday, May 21, leaving a caravan park in North Haven.
When he could not be located or contacted, he was reported missing to officers from the Mid North Coast Police District.
They issued an appeal for public assistance and began a search of the North Haven area, locating a body on Monday, May 22, off a beach track near Grants Beach.
Officers have now removed the body and while it is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the 48-year-old man.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
