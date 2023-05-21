Police appeal for help finding Timothy Bradley, missing from North Haven

Police are appealing for assistance to locate a man missing from North Haven.
Timothy Bradley, aged 48, was last seen about 8am Sunday, May 21, at a caravan park on The Parade at North Haven.
Police were notified when Timothy failed to return from a walk and he couldn't be located or contacted.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District are conducting inquires to locate Timothy and are appealing for public assistance.
Serious concerns are held for his welfare.
Timothy is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, medium build and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing blue trackpants and a black jumper.
Anyone who sees Timothy, or believes they know his whereabouts, is urged to contact police.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
