The Camden Haven community has thrown its support behind the Fuller family to help support them during a tough time in their lives.
On Saturday, May 20 an event was organised for local Erin Fuller, who has received a terminal cancer diagnosis.
Erin has a husband Brendan and two children, Ara and Coby.
The charity day included a day of football games, followed by an auction and raffles at Laurieton Hotel.
Erin was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and underwent treatment.
At the end of 2022, the 43-year-old was told tumours had been found in her brain and her lungs.
Erin is now undergoing chemotherapy.
"None of these (treatments) will be a magical cure," she said.
"We're just buying time so my beautiful family can make some more precious memories together."
Brett Fuller is Erin's brother-in-law and helped organise the charity day.
Brett said Erin is a very loving and kind person, who is always willing to help others out.
He thanked everyone who supported the event and said tight-knit communities are key to helping those in need.
"If we lived in a big city, this wouldn't have happened," he said.
"The town just really pulls together and there are so many generous people, even people who didn't know Erin."
Erin also thanked everyone involved.
"Thank you to all of the amazing people within our community who put their own family time aside to organise and run this fundraiser for our family," she said.
"Your time and generosity is both noted and appreciated."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.