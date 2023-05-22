Camden Haven Courier
Camden Haven community supports fundraiser for Erin Fuller

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
May 22 2023 - 3:00pm
Brendan and Erin Fuller with their children Ara and Coby. Picture supplied by the Fuller family.
The Camden Haven community has thrown its support behind the Fuller family to help support them during a tough time in their lives.

