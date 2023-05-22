Lake Cathie Raiders have moved into third spot on the Hastings League ladder following a 26-18 victory over Beechwood Shamrocks on Saturday.
And while the eight-point defeat saw the Shamrocks slip to fourth, coach Ben Kirkland was comfortable with where his side currently sits approaching the halfway mark of the season.
"Overall I thought we were okay and could take a fair few positives out of it, that's for sure," he said.
"We probably bombed three tries and they took their moments but we didn't. That's what it's all about. Every time they got an opportunity they scored and we missed the boat a few times."
Kirkland was pleased with the way his team "went searching for contact".
"The boys weren't afraid of hard work so we're building, but they were just too good for us," he said.
The defeat was the Shamrocks' first since a 32-12 hammering by Kendall in round two, but Kirkland said their performance wasn't as bad as that day.
"It wasn't quite as bad as the Kendall sh*t show, but we clocked off at the wrong times and it was probably only 20 minutes of poor footy and not 40. We didn't ice our moments," he said.
Beechwood still harbour ambitions of a top-three finish ahead of next week's clash with second-placed Long Flat.
"Next week is halfway and we're aiming for a top three finish and we're sitting fourth on for and against so it's not panic stations yet," Kirkland said.
"It just puts pressure on us in the back end of the year if we don't ice some of those games."
Nathan Nicholls (two) and Brady Taylor crossed for the Shamrocks tries with Nicholls kicking three goals.
"Sam Ward our lock was our best. He tackled and was hitting as hard in the 70th minute as he was in the first minute. Harry Hanley was good and Nath Fox out in the centres was also good," Kirkland said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.