Bonny Hills resident Pammie Condon is a keen walker who covers a distance of about 30km everyday.
The 73-year-old has become a familiar face in North Haven and is known for her colourful fashion style.
"I've got to have the look," she said.
The retired interior designer wakes up at 3am everyday and sets off along the footpath at 4.30am with a torch.
Pammie starts her walking route at Bunnys Corner and heads up along the North Haven breakwall, all the way to North Haven Beach and back.
She walks up and down to the surf club about 10 to 12 times, before heading back to Bunnys Corner.
Pammie is used to seeing all the marine life in the ocean and the river, as well as the other active pedestrians and water users in the morning.
"I adore this walk," she said.
It takes her around three hours to complete the 30km, but said it depends on the "chit chat".
Pammie said she can tell who the locals are because they are always quick to say 'hello' and 'good morning'.
She's become close friends with the people who frequent the cafe at North Haven Beach.
Unfortunately Pammie has recently injured her knee and she's been forced to rest during the day.
"I'm dying to get back," she said.
She's working with a physio to help get her back walking as soon as possible.
Pammie said she still feels great but said the situation is frustrating.
One of Pammie's friends, who she met while walking, has knitted her a scarf as a recovery present.
Pammie never eats before or during the walk but does drink a black coffee before she starts.
She said her diet is healthy during the week but she does eat lollies on the weekends.
Pammie said she'd love to see the Beach to Beach Shared Pathway completed, as it would be fabulous infrastructure for people to experience all the Camden Haven has to offer.
"I'd love to see that," she said.
The Beach to Beach Shared Pathway is a community project which aims to develop a shared footpath/cycle path, that links North Haven, Laurieton and Dunbogan.
Pammie lived in Neutral Bay, Sydney before moving to Bonny Hills around 20 years ago.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.