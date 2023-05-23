Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Bonny Hills' Pammie Condon walks a daily marathon with flair

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
May 24 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonny Hills resident Pammie Condon covers an incredible amount of kilometres each day. Picture supplied by Pammie Condon.
Bonny Hills resident Pammie Condon covers an incredible amount of kilometres each day. Picture supplied by Pammie Condon.

Bonny Hills resident Pammie Condon is a keen walker who covers a distance of about 30km everyday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.