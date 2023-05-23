Breast cancer patients are benefiting from a new technique which erases the need for tattoos traditionally used in radiotherapy.
About 40 patients at the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute at Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour have received treatment using a new radiation therapy positioning technique called surface guided radiation therapy.
Clinicians use a three-dimensional light and camera system to view the skin surface and precisely track any movements in real time to ensure the radiation is delivered to the targeted area with pinpoint accuracy.
Taree resident Karen Anderson received the "tattoo-less" radiotherapy as part of her breast cancer treatment.
"I don't have any tattoos, and the fact they offered that I didn't need the tattoos, I jumped at it because it was not going to remind me of what I had been through with cancer," she said.
"If you have a tattoo, it reminds you all the time and it never goes away."
Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Regional Health Dr Michael Holland learnt about the new technique's progress when he visited the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute at Port Macquarie on Thursday, May 18.
Dr Holland said he understood that the new radiation therapy positioning technique was more accurate, more precise, and more cosmetic which psychologically will be a great benefit to patients.
A dedicated project officer and specialist team worked to introduce the tattoo-less radiation therapy at the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute.
Radiation therapist and surface guided radiotherapy project officer Sumie Namba said traditionally, tattoos on patients' skin were used to align with laser lines for patient positioning.
Miss Namba said the new technique meant patients did not need permanent skin marks that reminded them of their cancer diagnosis and treatment.
She said it was hoped to roll out the technique for other patients undergoing radiotherapy with the eventual aim to be a "tattoo-less" department.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
