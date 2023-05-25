Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News
Family

Mid North Coast data released for popular baby names

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
May 26 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie mums Danielle Edwards with Goldie (five-weeks-old), Sigourney Hurrell (four-months-old), Emma Schwartzkoff with Charlie (six-months-old) and Alice Edwards with Lennox (10-months-old). Picture by Liz Langdale
Port Macquarie mums Danielle Edwards with Goldie (five-weeks-old), Sigourney Hurrell (four-months-old), Emma Schwartzkoff with Charlie (six-months-old) and Alice Edwards with Lennox (10-months-old). Picture by Liz Langdale

Port Macquarie-Hastings mums have revealed how they chose their baby names after state data was released for the most popular names in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.