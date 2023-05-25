Port Macquarie-Hastings mums have revealed how they chose their baby names after state data was released for the most popular names in 2022.
According to NSW Registry of Births Deaths and Marriages, the most popular baby names for the Mid North Coast are Isla, Willow and Violet for girls and Oliver, Levi and Noah for boys.
That differs from state data which shows Charlotte, Amelia and Isla were the most popular girl names, and Oliver, Levi and Noah for boys.
The Port News attended Roto House on Tuesday, May 23 to discover how baby names had been decided on.
Port Macquarie resident Emma Schwartzkoff has a six-month-old son Charlie.
He had two different names through her pregnancy.
When she was 34-weeks-pregnant she rang up her husband as she thought Charlie would be a good name. Her husband had been reading a book with a character in it called Charlie.
Charlie was ranked equal eighth (along with Henry, Luca and Theodore) for most popular boy names on the Mid North Coast.
Sigourney Hurrell said Albie (four-months-old) was the only boy name which her husband and her agreed on. It was a perfect fit for their third child - a son.
Alice Edwards said her 10-month-old son's name Lennox was chosen just a week before he was born.
Her husband and her struggled to find a boy name they both liked.
Danielle Edwards said she originally liked the name Marigold for her baby girl, but was worried about people mispronouncing it.
She decided to call her baby Goldie. She's five-weeks-old.
In 2022 there were 795 babies born at the Port Macquarie Base Hospital, compared to 862 in 2021.
There were 2020 babies born on the Mid North Coast for the year of 2022. March was the month with highest number of births with 195 for the region.
NSW Registry of Births Deaths and Marriages data shows the Mid North Coast includes the local government areas of the Great Lakes, Greater Taree, Kempsey, Nambucca, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Port Stephens, Upper Hunter Shire, Walcha and Yass Valley.
