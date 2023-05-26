Experts in koala conservation have converged to share insights, research and cutting edge science.
More than 50 speakers are delivering sessions to more than 270 delegates at the third National Koala Conference, which runs until Sunday, May 28 at Panthers Port Macquarie.
Topics include chlamydia vaccines, population behaviour/dynamics, climate change, genomics, eucalyptus nutrition, plantations, causes of population declines, the role of wildlife carers and the monitoring of populations using drones.
Koala Conservation Australia general manager Maria Doherty, as part of her conference address on Friday, May 26, gave an update about the wild koala breeding program.
Koala Conservation Australia is setting up the wild koala breeding program at Guulabaa - Place of Koala in Cowarra State Forest.
"We have partnered with Taronga Conservation for the program and we are hoping that their expertise in conservation breeding, in genetics, in disease risk and behavioural fitness will really ensure the success of the program," Ms Doherty said.
They aim to collect the first group of breeder koalas in July or August.
After that will come health checks and disease profiling, with the koalas then placed into quarantine yards.
The plan is to start koala breeding to produce the first group of joeys with a view to release them into the wild in 2024 after extensive habitat quality assessment.
The joeys will be monitored post-release.
Ms Doherty said they intended to extend the conservation breeding program in 2025.
"We are really hoping, particularly with the wild koala breeding program, that we make a significant difference to not only our local koala population but also to other areas in NSW," she said.
Professor Mark Krockenberger from the University of Sydney was the keynote speaker on Friday, May 26 with a talk titled Koalas on a Knife Edge.
The address focused on the koala population in the Gunnedah region.
Professor Krockenberger said there was a massive decrease in the number of young animals recruited into the population there.
He said chlamydia in the koalas had increased dramatically.
"It is no surprise that an increase in prevalence of this disease has had that compounding effect and led to a population that was absolutely abundant to quite rare and likely to disappear in the next five years or so, I would say," Professor Krockenberger.
Drought and severe heat had significant impacts in the Gunnedah region.
He also spoke about prevention of chlamydia in koalas, including vaccine trials, as well as treatment.
