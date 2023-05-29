Camden Haven Redbacks breathed a collective sigh of relief for the first time in five attempts this season after a 3-1 victory over Macleay Valley Rangers at Laurieton on May 27.
The win ensured the Redbacks claimed their first win of the campaign which enabled them to climb off the bottom of the table.
President Riley Papas said it was a pleasing result - and not before time.
"It's nice to get the monkey off the back and get three points on the board," he said.
"It was a performance where we didn't have that five to 10 minutes of a game where we have killed ourselves previously. We played for the full 90 minutes, committed and everything clicked. The result came from there."
The Redbacks took an early lead through an own-goal after a goalmouth scramble before Rangers hit back through Joe Kable.
Camden Haven duo Liam Adelt and John Friedewald then found the back of the net to steer the team to the two-goal win.
Papas admitted, however, that even though they were confident results "were going to come", there was also an element of relief.
"If we waited another three, four or five weeks [for the first win], the season would be almost gone at that point and you can't come back from that," he said.
"It's nice to get it done so we can try and build some momentum from there, but we can't rest now because we've got one win.
"We need to work even harder and try to back it up with a result away to Port United which is never an easy task."
Rangers coach Jason Coleman wasn't too concerned about the defeat which saw his team slide from first to third.
"It was what I like to call a bad day at the office," he said.
"It was just one of those days. It's hard to travel to Camden Haven because their crowd gets right into it, but the boys put the effort in... we just couldn't find the back of the net."
Coleman admitted he wouldn't panic over their second defeat of the season.
"It's not a nice feeling to lose to the side that hasn't won a game, but in saying that, it's nothing to panic about," he said.
"I like to get all the ruffles out at the start of the year before we head to the end of the year. I believe we created enough chances to win it or even draw with them."
The coach admitted Camden Haven made it difficult for his side with their ability to "scrap" for everything.
"They scrap for the ball a lot," he said.
"We've just got to keep improving ourselves which we know. It's not about going into this competition thinking you're going to whitewash everyone.
"It's good to keep your head level and go again in a couple of weeks."
