Camden Haven Courier
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Camden Haven Redbacks defeat Macleay Valley Rangers in Zone Premier League

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 29 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Adelt closes in on goal during Camden Haven Redbacks' 3-1 win over Macleay Valley. Picture by Lighthouse Sports Photography/Kurt Polock
Liam Adelt closes in on goal during Camden Haven Redbacks' 3-1 win over Macleay Valley. Picture by Lighthouse Sports Photography/Kurt Polock

Camden Haven Redbacks breathed a collective sigh of relief for the first time in five attempts this season after a 3-1 victory over Macleay Valley Rangers at Laurieton on May 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.