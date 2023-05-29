Overwhelmed is the first word that sprung to mind when Michelle Kirkwood was informed she would become the 27th life member of Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club.
Kirkwood became just the fifth female to be bestowed the honour since the club was formed in 1958.
Her 20-year involvement at Rainbow Beach was recognised formally on May 21 at the club's end-of-season awards night.
"[Life membership] is the greatest honour to be awarded in any surf club... to be thought of that highly," Kirkwood said.
"It means the world to me; I don't think there's anything else in this club that can top it. It was quite overwhelming. I was blindsided and my partner didn't even know and he's a life member too."
The former club director of lifesaving knew there was a lengthy process that had to be completed just to be nominated for life membership.
"You've got to be nominated by someone, then it's got to be seconded and it's got to be in by a certain date, then it's got to go to a life membership committee and then be accepted... it is quite a process," she said.
"It has put a little bit of pressure on me. Now I've got this great title, I better get in there and look worthy."
Kirkwood admitted the life membership role was one she never set out to achieve.
"Always in the back of your mind you think it would be a huge honour, but you're not going to go up to anyone and ask them to nominate you for a life member," she said.
"I didn't think it would happen so quickly. I look at the members board downstairs [at the club] and think I'm in with these great people. I'm the 27th life member and hope I can live up to what they've done."
Life memberships aren't always handed out every year with only one person handed the honour in the last few years.
"There's been stints of 10 years where no-one is awarded but then you might have four nominations. It's at least 10 years of distinguished service so to be thought of that way is huge."
