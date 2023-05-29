A revolutionary project to share Indigenous language has been launched in the Port Macquarie-Hastings.
The Guuladamay project has created Gathang language resources for Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) Services.
The project is a collaboration between Djiyagan Dhanbaan, Ngarrgan Mirriiyn Choir and Port Macquarie Community Preschool.
Port Macquarie Community Preschool hosted representatives from 10 local Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) services to launch the project on Thursday, May 18.
The project is managed by Aunty Rhonda Radley, a proud Birpai woman, who said it's exciting to see the project launched.
"I'm very proud of all the various groups who have had input into the three Gathang songs," she said.
"It's a real partnership."
Aunty Rhonda said it's a beautiful sharing resource for the community to access, by hearing and learning Gathang songs.
The resource presented services with recordings of three songs with hand talk and animation.
"This resource is the first of its kind for early childhood services," Port Macquarie Community Preschool managing director Megan Jones said.
"It uses the tunes of well known songs including Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, and infuses them with Gathang language."
Ms Jones said the resource is a very welcome teaching tool addition.
"Educators who are not Gathang speakers are often hesitant to incorporate language into their programs for fear of pronouncing the words wrong, or offending with incorrect protocols for language use," she said.
Ms Jones said the resource was received with great excitement by the ECEC services.
Aunty Rhonda said the resource aims to give people an introduction to Gathang language but hopes it can be shared and filtered out amongst the broader community.
"Be seen and be heard," she said.
