Construction of Lake Cathie's ambulance station will be completed in mid-June.
NSW Ambulance personnel will then launch into commissioning activities which include testing systems and adding the finishing touches to the internal fit-out.
A Health Infrastructure spokesperson said the Ocean Drive station is expected to become operational later in 2023.
It will be Lake Cathie's first ambulance station.
"NSW Ambulance has used best practice modelling methodology to map triple zero (000) calls and determine the most suitable location for the new station at Lake Cathie to effectively manage demand for our services," the spokesperson said.
Residents had campaigned for a local service to reduce the average ambulance response times.
Lake Cathie Progress Association president Wendy Dunn said the ambulance station was needed as Lake Cathie was one of the region's growth areas.
She said hopefully the station would lead to reduced response times, which may save a life.
The new ambulance station has internal parking for up to four emergency ambulance vehicles, relief accommodation for paramedics, an internal wash bay, administration and office areas, logistics and storage, and staff parking.
"The new Lake Cathie ambulance station will provide local paramedics with a high-quality base and the latest facilities and equipment to meet the current and future emergency care needs of local community," the Health Infrastructure spokesperson said.
"Once operational, this station will ensure our local paramedics are equipped to meet current and future demand for emergency care in this region."
The new station is part of the state government's $232 million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration program.
The single largest investment in regional NSW Ambulance's 127-year history is delivering 54 new or upgraded ambulance stations.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
