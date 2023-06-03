Camden Haven Courier
Lake Cathie Ambulance Station build nears completion

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
June 3 2023 - 3:00pm
Lake Cathie and surrounds will benefit from the new ambulance station. Picture by Liz Langdale
Lake Cathie and surrounds will benefit from the new ambulance station. Picture by Liz Langdale

Construction of Lake Cathie's ambulance station will be completed in mid-June.

