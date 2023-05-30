Camden Haven Courier
Mark Hughes Foundation nurses provide 'holistic' care for brain cancer patients

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 30 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 4:30pm
Mark Hughes Foundation Chair and Center Director Professor Mike Fay, patient John Carrero, Brain Cancer Care Coordinator Nicole Allen and Mark Hughes. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Mark Hughes Foundation Chair and Center Director Professor Mike Fay, patient John Carrero, Brain Cancer Care Coordinator Nicole Allen and Mark Hughes. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

For brain cancer patients and their families, undergoing surgery and follow-up appointments at the Mid North Cancer Institute can be daunting.

