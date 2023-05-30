Wayne Gill says it was the strong smell of petrol that prompted him to look out over a section of river as he was driving through North Haven on Sunday afternoon, May 28.
He saw a thin film on the surface of the water, spreading upriver.
The following morning, he walked along River Street to find the source of the apparent slick.
At the boat ramp, he found marks on the road near a drain and a ruptured 20 litre petrol tank without a cap, dumped behind a tree.
"There was oil and petrol on the bitumen down there and you could see where it's run into the drain," Mr Gill said.
He "just can't understand" why someone would dump fuel into a drain just metres from the Camden Haven River.
"Alot of people go down there to fish," he said.
"They (whoever dumped the fuel) would have to have the brains of a flea."
Syd McRoy walks along River Street most mornings at 6.30am.
He also saw on Monday, May 29, that fuel had soaked into the drainage sump leading into the river.
Mr McRoy wondered if it was related to tinnies he had heard on the river during the night.
"We've got some young people, every weekend, who absolutely fly up and down the river, no lights, totally ignoring the 4 knot speed limit," he said.
"They just race in two or three tinnies about 12 - 14 foot long."
Mr McRoy has reported the suspected racing to NSW Maritime.
Mr Gill was unable to get through to Port Macquare-Hastings Council on the phone to report the spill, so went in-person to the Laurieton office.
The Camden Haven Courier followed-up with council to see if any action had been taken and is yet to receive a response.
The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) can issue on-the-spot fines for illegal dumping. Serious offences can attract fines in the tens of thousands of dollars.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
