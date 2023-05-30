Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Fuel emptied into drain next to Camden Haven River at North Haven

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
May 31 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A ruptured 20L fuel tank was left near the Boat Ramp on River Street. Picture by Wayne Gill
A ruptured 20L fuel tank was left near the Boat Ramp on River Street. Picture by Wayne Gill

Wayne Gill says it was the strong smell of petrol that prompted him to look out over a section of river as he was driving through North Haven on Sunday afternoon, May 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.