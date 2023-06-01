It started as an idea from the Kendall Blues and will end with all eight Hastings League clubs heading to South West Rocks on June 3.
The Marlins will host all four games of Hastings League at Marlin Park as competition officials attempt to shake things up.
League president Geoff Connor was hopeful the concept would become an annual event on the season calendar with every club to have the opportunity to host it in coming years.
"At the moment there are only two clubs that have lights that are good enough," Connor said.
"Because there are four games, we'll be going into dusk at least so it only leaves Laurieton or South West Rocks [as logical venues].
"There's no real reason for it being this weekend, it's just the first game of the second round and we've got to start somewhere. They (the Marlins) have the brand new stadium."
Connor said Kendall Blues were the main instigators of the concept which had been backed by all clubs.
"To keep the comp going and keep the interest up you need to shake it up a little bit sometimes," he said.
"It's a brilliant stadium up there for viewing, they've got lights and they're football mad up there so we should get a good crowd."
As the host of the event, the Marlins will take the canteen profits while the remaining three clubs who have sacrificed a home game will get a share of the gate takings.
"This is a work in progress to see how it goes. If everyone's happy with it and it's a success, we'll look at it again next year," Connor said.
"The proof will be in the pudding."
Marlins president Geoff Ball said they were "ecstatic" to hold the first-ever event of its kind in the competition's 100-plus year history.
"It's a tick of approval that our facilities are world standard for rugby league," he said.
"I don't know any other group around NSW that have held a Magic Round where all clubs come together on one day. Hopefully it's the start of other groups doing the same."
Games start from 12.30pm with Kendall to tackle Lake Cathie followed by Harrington and Long Flat and Comboyne taking on Beechwood.
South West Rocks will wrap things up from around 5pm when they take on Laurieton.
Entry is $5.
