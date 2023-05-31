Camden Haven Courier
Column

Ken Little's surf report: latest conditions and best breaks for the week

By Columnist Ken Little
June 1 2023 - 4:00am
This photo of an osprey collecting sticks for its nest was taken by Ruth Goodwin at Port Macquarie's Town Beach
June 1, 2023: Conditions next week look bleak with a small swell W-NW going E on Sunday/Monday.

Local News

