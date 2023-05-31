June 1, 2023: Conditions next week look bleak with a small swell W-NW going E on Sunday/Monday.
Tides will be high in the early morning and late afternoon.
Water temperature is 19-20 degrees and holding steady.
There could be a pulse coming late next week of 1.5m - 2m with an easterly swell; just in time for the Port Macquarie Teams challenge.
This will see teams coming from all over the country to compete in the only bodyboarding event in Australia - and the World.
Best breaks for the week will be at Townies and Flynn's, which are this week's picks.
North Wall is worth a check, with the sand moving around.
The Bonny Hills and Lighthouse banks are not good, while North Haven wall is holding steady and capturing the small swell.
Last week we had our yearly May Surf Trip to the legendary Point Plomer with nice waves and great conditions off the point and back beach (Craig Brazel wrote himself into the surf report as the chief editor for the week).
But I must say the two girls Lizzy and Gee got a couple of bombs at back beach when conditions were quite large - 3-5 foot. It was a great time surfing, catching fish and telling tales around the fire under the stars.
We've been asked to name all the surfs spots we talk about at Town Beach each week. They are:
THE BREAKWALL: It is steep and on the run-out low tide becomes one of the best bodyboarding waves. It's known right around the world and is a breeding ground for bodyboarders. Two world champs and many pro riders call this wave home (Port Macquarie is the capital of bodyboarding in Australia).
OFF THE BOMBEES: This is Ken's favourite foam start, with the wave rebuilding all the way to Breakwall.
BACK OF THE REEF: There are numerous rock ledges around this spot and on the high tide the waves suck up over the rocks for a great take-off towards Breakwall.
CHICKENS AND KENNYS ROCK: This is directly in front of Salty Crew Kiosk and is the take-off zone for "chickens". Once you are up and riding, head down the line and make sure you miss the famous Kenny's Rock.Watch out for early morning swimmers on the way down too.
TRICKLES (Newly named break): This works when Middles and Flaggies are not linking up and breaking, with SE swell. Mainly for left-handers but sometimes you can score a right-hander that links up with Chickens.
MIDDLES: This is the classic left-hand break, which can be heavy in deeper water and is for the more experienced surfer. It's a good swim in if your leg rope breaks.
FLAGGIES: This wave can be fickle; it does not always break as the sand really needs to be in a prime location. But when you get the right conditions, it really turns out beautiful right-handers that you won't forget.
Fun fact: Kenny has been surfing Townies for 58 years. He started when he was 14-years-old when his mum knitted him a woollen jumper for his wetsuit and he was given a second-hand board.
The wildlife at Towns last week was amazing; dolphins by the scores, a couple of whales and bait fish flying through the water.
But the moment when Ruth Goodwin captured a picture of an osprey picking up sticks to rebuild a nest blown away in the recent storms, brought us back to reality.
When all looks lost, nature's creatures will start again and rebuild.
Kenny
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.