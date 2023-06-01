Police used OC spray and a Taser in the arrest of a man at Moorland, south of Johns River, in the early hours of Thursday, June 1.
About 1.10am, NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to a home on Jericho Road, Moorland, to provide medical treatment to a 19-year-old man.
It is alleged the man threatened NSW Ambulance paramedics with a knife during an altercation.
Police allege the man produced a knife and threatened the paramedics before they retreated and called for police assistance.
Officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District attended the property and located the man.
He allegedly refused to follow police directions and again produced a knife.
Police say the officers deployed tactical options, including OC spray and a Taser, which initially had minimal effect.
OC spray was again deployed, and the officers were able to affect the man's arrest, police said.
He was taken to Taree Police Station, where he was charged with intimidate frontline emergency worker, and armed with intent commit indictable offence.
The man was refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court.
