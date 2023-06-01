Camden Haven Courier
Man, 19, charged with intimidate frontline emergency worker at Moorland

By Newsroom
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:21pm
File picture
Police used OC spray and a Taser in the arrest of a man at Moorland, south of Johns River, in the early hours of Thursday, June 1.

