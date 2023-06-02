Proud Biripi and Woromi man, Jamaine Wilesmith is making history.
Raised on the Mid North Coast, he is the first person to release a single through the University of Queensland's new record label, Corella Recordings, under his artist name Durriwiyn.
"For me being the first person to release a single and the first person to get the opportunity through the UQ record label, I feel like that's huge," Jamaine said.
"And me being Indigenous on top of that is even more monumental for such a prestigious university.
"For a song that I wrote and produced, for that to be the first single is really great for my hope and optimism."
Jamaine's single, Little Bird, is about not being able to help heal his inner child, trying to heal himself, and trying to find the courage and strength to be able to go on a healing journey.
"I want people to feel safe in it, like I'm speaking for them without them having to say anything," Jamaine said
"I want my music to heal people, I've always been big on that."
In addition to the single, Jamaine is releasing an EP, Before Now, later in the year. The songs making up the EP contain a whole story.
Jamaine was bullied since he was in third grade, and has struggled with his self-esteem and mental health as a result.
"I had depression from a young age, and I still do. It's stayed with me.
"When you're not accepted by everyone, and not welcomed into groups and pushed out and outcast, it does a lot to you mentally."
Born in Taree, Jamaine's family moved to Port Macquarie when he was three, coming down to visit his Nan and Pop regularly in Taree. He was a student at both Chatham High School and Port Macquarie High School, but it was at Port Macquarie that he sustained a lot of damage.
"When I went to Port High, I was definitely outcast because of my skin," Jamaine said.
"It was it was such a huge thing for me."
Jamaine not only experienced racism within his peer group, but homophobia reared it's ugly head as well. He was a target for bullies because he identifies as queer.
"The EP is a reflection of all of that. The whole EP is about my mental health."
Jamaine is currently studying Bachelor of Arts (Popular Music and Technology Major) at UQ's School of Music. He has no concrete plans for when he finishes studying, beyond continuing to write as much as he can and perform his music.
Little Bird is available on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.
Lifeline 13 11 14
beyondblue 1300 22 4636
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
