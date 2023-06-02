Camden Haven Courier
Corey Tutt OAM's new book aims to celebrate the success of First Nations People

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
June 2 2023 - 3:00pm
Proud Kamilaroi man and Port Macquarie local Corey Tutt OAM's new book will be on the shelves on Wednesday, June 7. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
A new book celebrating and acknowledging the diversity and success of First Nations People will be hitting the shelves from Wednesday, June 7.

