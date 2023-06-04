Lake Cathie Raiders were left wondering "what if" after a 22-14 loss to Kendall Blues in the opening game of the Hastings League Magic Round at South West Rocks on June 3.
A combination of a slow start in the second half and the bounce of the ball in the first proved costly for the Raiders and the competition-leading Blues didn't need a second invitation to make them pay.
Kendall scored two quick tries in each half which enabled them to keep the Raiders at an arms length throughout most of the contest.
Raiders captain Jarid Bruen admitted their slow starts proved costly.
"We found it hard to get back into a rhythm to put the points back on the board after they scored their quick tries, but it was all positive," he said.
"We're not too far off them and were matching their intensity so when it comes down to the right game I think we'll get over them for sure."
Bruen said his team needed to be more prepared to tackle both the Blues and Long Flat in the semi-finals. He feels they're the teams to beat.
"They're both very similar sides; they're brutes and keep coming at you all day," he said.
Lake Cathie fullback Elia Glassie and halfback Jake Green were two of their best.
"Easy was outstanding under the high ball; he was safe as out the back all day and Jake Green is so experienced and he's at his best every week," Bruen said.
The Hastings League now takes a break for the Kings Birthday long weekend before all teams turn for the finals.
Bruen said the Raiders were still on track to achieve their pre-season goal.
"We're still a fairly new side and still in a bit of a building phase," he said.
"Last year we just missed out on the semis and the year before we were second last so our goal was to make the semi-finals this year which we're on track to.
"I think we're taking a lot of positives out of that."
