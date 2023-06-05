Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Meeting to be held to discuss Houston Mitchell Drive intersection 'death trap'

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
June 6 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Calls are once again being made by residents and our local state member to fix a "busy" highway intersection in the Camden Haven.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.