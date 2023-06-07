The Lake Cathie Fishing Club's annual Charity Fish Auction is coming up on Sunday June 18 at Club Lake Cathie. This fantastic event is open to everyone.
There is free entry and all proceeds go to the Lake Cathie Rural Fire Service as well as Marine Rescue Camden Haven.
Fishing dates are 16th, 17th and 18th June with the weigh in commencing at 11:00am and the auction starting at 1:00pm on Sunday.
The auction is available to anyone so if you love a feed of fresh local fish be sure to head down to Club Lake Cathie.
For more information check out 'Lake Cathie Fishing Club' on Facebook.
In the rivers, luderick numbers have picked up a little over the last week with some nice fish taken from the breakwalls and lower reaches of the Macleay, Hastings and Camden Haven rivers.
Greenweed, weed flies and cabbage have all been successful.
Bream also remain consistent from local wharfs and structures, with evening sessions seeing the better class of fish.
On the mulloway front, those throwing live bait after dark have scored the odd decent fish, while those throwing lures during the day have enjoyed good numbers of school-sized fish.
On the beaches, bream remain consistent with some nice fish caught this week. Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie and Gap Beach in South West Rocks have been fishing well although all beaches are holding fish.
Tailor and school mulloway numbers have been reasonable, with best reports coming from around the Camden Haven area. Plenty of tailor around as well as the odd salmon to add a bit of great sport.
Off the rocks, drummer have been reasonable with most headlands now holding fish. Queens Head and Big Hill around Point Plomer have both been worth a look, with prawns and cunjevoi the baits of choice.
Bream numbers also remain first class, particularly at first light, while tailor also remain on offer from most locations at first or last light.
Offshore, while the weather has been hot and cold so has the fishing. Boaties further north off South West Rocks saw some great sized snapper and pearl perch but the boaties further south struggled for a feed of fish over the weekend.
Hopefully with a change in current and weather, we may see some better catches over the coming weeks. It may be worth heading out a bit wider on those 80m -100m reefs for kingfish, snapper and pearl perch.
For those looking for something more sporting, reports are that there have been a few striped marlin out wider on schools of slimy mackerel throughout the week.
The forecast for the long weekend is looking like it should be a good one with plenty of opportunities for a fishing session.
It would be worthwhile trying for a fish on the afternoon hightides.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.