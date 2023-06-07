Camden Haven Courier
What's biting: almost time for Lake Cathie's charity fish auction

By Columnist Kate Shelton
June 8 2023 - 4:00am
Brendon and Ashley Roods, father and son from Port Macquarie with a huge bass groper and tasty reef fish
The Lake Cathie Fishing Club's annual Charity Fish Auction is coming up on Sunday June 18 at Club Lake Cathie. This fantastic event is open to everyone.

Local News

