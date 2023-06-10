Camden Haven Courier
Ryley Batt shrugs off career concerns as NSW Gladiators win wheelchair rugby national titles

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
June 10 2023 - 2:30pm
Ryley Batt made a successful return from a torn rotator cuff. Picture supplied by Wheelchair Rugby Australia/Stephen Tremain
From the highs of world championship success to the despair and frustration of injury rehabilitation - it's been a challenging eight months for Ryley Batt.

