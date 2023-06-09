Camden Haven Courier
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison inspects Hastings' traffic concerns

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated June 9 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:37pm
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison with Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
While the new Labor Government says it's "committed" to prioritising traffic congestion and safety issues across the region, the community will need to keep waiting for a fix.

Local News

