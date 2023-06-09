Camden Haven Courier
Watch: South West Rocks 'roos invade pitch but Hastings League teams play on

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
June 10 2023 - 4:00am
A wild trio of rugby league fans has been caught on camera interrupting play during the Hastings League's inaugural Magic Round at South West Rocks.

