Chase O'Leary and Jones Russell win heats for Port Macquarie at bodyboarding Teams Challenge

Updated June 10 2023 - 10:16am, first published 10:14am
There's a long way to go, but defending champions Port Macquarie have set the pace early at the bodyboarding Teams Challenge at Town Beach.

