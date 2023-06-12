Camden Haven Courier
Kew Country Club takes out Lower North Coast Men's Golf Pennant

By Newsroom
Updated June 12 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:19am
Kew Country Club team L to R: Brett Webber, Dean Myers, Chris Iveli (team captain), Matt Guffog, Luke Ellis, Levi Tomasone, Adam Heslop, Gary Forster, Stefan Everingham, Steve James (club captain). Picture supplied by Kew Country Club
Kew Country Club has won the Lower North Coast Men's Division Two Golf Pennant.

