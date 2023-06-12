Kew Country Club has won the Lower North Coast Men's Division Two Golf Pennant.
The team never lost a tie for an overall record of 36-4 in the team match-play format. Kew Country Club also had two shutouts, including a 6-0 against Port Macquarie.
An impressive record given that all matches were played on the neutral courses.
Kew Country Clubs's Lower North Coast Division Two Golf Pennant winning team were presented their commemorative shirts at the club on Saturday, June 10.
Other clubs in the division were Forster-Tuncurry, Wauchope, Taree, Tallwoods and Harrington.
