Camden Haven karate students excel at Goshin Ryu national championships

By Contributed
Updated June 12 2023 - 11:53pm, first published 10:42pm
Some of those who competed at the national championships in early June, with their medals. Picture supplied
Students of Mid North Coast Karate at Kew have excelled at the national Goshin Ryu Karate championships in Sydney.

Local News

