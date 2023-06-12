Students of Mid North Coast Karate at Kew have excelled at the national Goshin Ryu Karate championships in Sydney.
According to Sensei Anissa Hilton, "every student who competed, placed".
The students, who are trained by Ms Hilton and fellow Sensei Shaun Budai, competed in both Kata and Kumite events. For some, it was their first tournament.
"I am extremely proud of each and every one of my students' achievements," Ms Hilton said.
"They have all trained hard and their dedication has paid off with the tremendous results they all achieved."
Ms Hilton said the Goshin Ryu Nationals were about many things.
"From being brave enough to step on the mat and have a go; to ranking higher than you did last year; to placing. Ultimately they are about being the best you can be."
The club's results include:
Sensei Shaun Budai: 1st Mens' Open Kata, 3rd Mens Open Kumite, and 3rd in Open Team Kata.
Sensei Anissa Hilton: 1st Ladies Open Kumite, 1st Ladies Veteran Kata, 2nd Ladies Veteran Kumite, 2nd Ladies Open Kata and 3rd Open Team Kata.
Sempai Sam Hilton: 2nd Junior Open Kata, 2nd 14-yrs Kumite, 2nd Junior Team Kata and 3rd Open Team Kata.
Sempai Jackson Smith: 2nd Mens' Open Kumite.
Sempai Eric Millgate: 2nd Junior Team Kata.
Sempai Flynn Collins: 2nd 11-years Male Kumite and 2nd Junior Team Kata.
Kellie Eggins: 2nd Ladies Veterans Kata, 2nd Ladies Kata and 3rd Ladies Veterans Kumite, 3rd Ladies Kumite.
Adam Williams: 2nd Men's Veterans Kata and 3rd Men's Kumite.
Addison Williams: 1st 8/9-years Kumite and 8/9-years Kata.
Evelyn Williams: 3rd in both Under 7's Kata and Under 7's Kumite.
Indy Cook: 3rd in 13-years Kumite.
Isla Wilkinson: 1st in 14/15-years White to Purple Belt Kata.
Isaac Salmon: 2nd in 14/15-years Orange to Brown Belt Kata.
Olivia Morgan: 1st in 14/15-years Orange to Brown Kata
Madeline Morgan: 1st in 12-years Kumite
Georgia Court : 2nd in both Under 7's Kata and Under 7's Kumite.
Mid North Coast Karate operates from its fully equipped training Centre at Kew. Classes are available for all levels and abilities from ages 3 to mature adults.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.