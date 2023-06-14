4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Get ready to fall in love with this charming home, set on the high side of the street, with beautiful landscaped front gardens and superb views over the treetops.
Step inside and be 'wowed' by the high ceilings that add a feeling of space and grandeur, whilst the indoor gas fireplace is the 'heart of the home' taking pride of place against a brick feature wall, flowing through to the living zone and adjoining French doors that open out to the undercover entertaining area that overlooks the sparkling pool and manicured rear grounds.
The swimming pool offers a tropical oasis, whilst there is still plenty of space for children and/or pets to play in the all level grassed area of yard, there's even a garden shed.
Featuring four large bedrooms, the main with updated en-suite bathroom. The other bedrooms are all generous in size with built-in-wardrobes and each having its own built-in study nook.
