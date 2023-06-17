Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

Senior Constable Joel Merchant is the police officer on Lord Howe Island

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
June 18 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Constable Joel Merchant is enjoying living and working on Lord Howe Island with his fiancee and two-year-old son. Picture supplied by Senior Constable Joel Merchant.
Senior Constable Joel Merchant is enjoying living and working on Lord Howe Island with his fiancee and two-year-old son. Picture supplied by Senior Constable Joel Merchant.

Senior Constable Joel Merchant has landed a dream job working as the sole police officer on Lord Howe Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.