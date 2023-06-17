Senior Constable Joel Merchant has landed a dream job working as the sole police officer on Lord Howe Island.
"It's pretty desirable," he said.
"Everyone you speak to in the police [force] have dreams of doing it one day."
Senior Constable Merchant graduated in 2012.
He worked in Newtown, Sydney for four years, before moving to small town Kandos, located south of Mudgee, for six years.
He's been living and working on the island for five months, after moving with his fiancee and two-year-old son.
Senior Constable Merchant said they go for long walks on the beach, snorkel the reef, explore the forest and the ocean via a boat.
There are no snakes or spiders on the island, ideal for toddlers who enjoy adventures.
"You've got no worries at all," Senior Constable Merchant said.
Lord Howe Island is made up of a tight knit community with a local population of about 400 people.
Senior Constable Merchant said the locals have been very welcoming to his family and he relies on them if he requires assistance.
"I do feel lucky," he said.
Jack Shick is a fifth generation islander and is a guide for walking tours up the island's highest peak - Mount Gower. He also takes people out on a boat for fishing tours.
Mr Shick said police on the island help the locals by filling several roles, including to help guide in yachts and other vessels.
"We also live and work together as part of the community," he said.
As the only police officer on the island, Senior Constable Merchant is required to wear many hats.
He takes people to do driving tests and handles licence renewals.
"Being out here, it's not like any other policing role in the whole of Australia, I imagine," he said.
"You're the police officer, the Port Operations manager and the Roads and Maritime Services representative."
Senior Constable Merchant also has a role on the Emergency Management Committee for the island.
He works with other agencies, including the Lord Howe Island Board and the NSW SES to implement plans in the event of an emergency.
In May the island was on tsunami watch following a massive undersea earthquake near New Caledonia.
Senior Constable Merchant received a phone call to alert him to the situation.
He then communicated the information to the island's combat agencies.
"That's unique from my situation, as on the mainland no Senior Constable would ever get that phone call," he said.
The contract for the police role is for a minimum of three years and a maximum of five years.
Senior Constable Merchant said it's hard, if not impossible to switch off from police duties.
His roster is Monday to Friday, however the police station's phone number is connected to his house phone.
"Being the only police officer out here, you're on call 24-7," he said.
There's no mobile reception on the island and he's required to carry a radio with him at all times.
He also has remote assistance from the police station in Port Macquarie, and participates in a conference call each morning.
The island has a low crime rate, although though the same crimes which occur on the mainland can also happen on the island.
Senior Constable Merchant said there is no graffiti, littering or property damage because the locals are proud of where they live and want to help preserve its environment.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.