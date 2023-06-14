Bonny Hills Pharmacy has joined a statewide trial providing treatment for women with uncomplicated urinary tract infections.
The pharmacists at the Jungarra Crescent business, who have received training as part of the trial, have seen about 10 women under the program since mid-May.
Bonny Hills Pharmacy's Karen Rees-Pikett said the pharmacists followed a very strict clinical protocol, and the moment women didn't meet that protocol, they were referred to their doctor, or if their doctor was unavailable, to the Healthy North Coast GP telehealth service.
Participating pharmacists can provide antibiotics to eligible women aged between 18 to 65 displaying symptoms consistent with an uncomplicated urinary tract infection. Some women only require conservative management.
Mrs Rees-Pikett said every woman seeking urinary tract infection treatment at Bonny Hills Pharmacy had been unable to get an appointment to see their doctor.
"They come to us because we are local, we are convenient, open good hours and we are trusted professionals," she said.
About 100 pharmacies across the state are participating in the first stage of the state government's community pharmacy prescribing trial.
Other participating pharmacies on the Mid North Coast are at South West Rocks, Harrington, Tuncurry and Toormina. The trial will expand from July.
Mrs Rees-Pikett said the trial was working really well at Bonny Hills Pharmacy.
"This is a service to support our local overwhelmed medical system," she said.
"We feel it's important to support our local GPs and this is taking some of the strain off them."
A University of Newcastle-led consortium worked closely with GPs, infectious disease clinicians, pharmacists, rural clinicians and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to deliver a clinical trial protocol that is safe for patients.
Pharmacist and lead researcher Dr Sarah Dineen-Griffin said the trial included several safeguards to ensure that women needing care for UTIs were afforded safe, appropriate and timely access to treatment.
The trial is the first step in wider reforms.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the trial will not only improve access to medication but it will also alleviate the pressure on GPs and primary care services.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
