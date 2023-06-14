Camden Haven Courier
Health

Bonny Hills Pharmacy takes part in UTI prescribing trial

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated June 15 2023 - 8:52am, first published June 14 2023 - 4:00pm
Bonny Hills pharmacist Karen Rees-Pikett consults as part of the NSW Pharmacy Trial. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Bonny Hills pharmacist Karen Rees-Pikett consults as part of the NSW Pharmacy Trial. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Bonny Hills Pharmacy has joined a statewide trial providing treatment for women with uncomplicated urinary tract infections.

