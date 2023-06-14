A review to evaluate the implementation of security and safety measures to protect frontline health workers from violence has been established.
The Mid North Coast Health Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick said staff safety remains a priority.
"We have a zero-tolerance approach to violence or aggression against staff," he said.
The review was announced by NSW Health Minister Ryan Park earlier this month and is in relation to reports of healthcare workers in hospitals across the state who have experienced violence at work.
This comes following two incidents between patients and nurses at Port Macquarie Base Hospital that the Camden Haven Courier was made aware of earlier in the year.
The two incidents happened within the time frame of a week and both nurses received ongoing support.
On both occasions the MNCLHD said they were investigating the incidents internally.
Mid North Coast Police confirmed they had not been called to either of these incidents in March, 2023.
Mr Dowrick said Port Macquarie Base Hospital has been working with SafeWork NSW to implement ongoing strategies to support staff managing behaviourally disturbed patients and to minimise the risk of violence in the workplace.
President of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch Mark Brennan said nurses hold concerns about speaking out about violent incidents at the hospital.
"There are still assaults taking place, but they're not being documented and nurses are not coming forward for fear of retribution," he said.
Mr Brennan is supportive of the review and said the move is "positive".
"It's great that they've taken the initiative to do [the review]," he said.
"There definitely needs to be something put into place and hopefully this will highlight the issues within the hospitals."
Mr Park said the review has been prompted by his commitment to ensure the safety of frontline staff.
"The safety of health staff is my number one priority, and I am determined to do everything we can to support the essential workers who support us," he said.
"The health environment is complex and our frontline health staff manage risks every day at work.
"Staff have a right to come to work without being injured."
In 2020, the Hon. Peter Anderson led a major examination of hospital security.
Mr Park has asked Mr Anderson to return to lead a short, sharp evaluation into the progress made towards the delivery of his recommendations from this examination.
Mr Anderson will also be asked to provide advice on any further actions needed to improve implementation.
Mr Anderson will be tasked with engaging directly with key stakeholders including health unions.
The Mid North Coast Local Health District said they have implemented all recommendations from the Review Improvement to Security in Hospitals undertaken by Mr Anderson.
"This has included the rostering of Health Service Assistants in emergency departments 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing staff with violence management training, including enhancing staff skills to better manage difficult and delirious patients; ensured the availability of duress alarms; and improved post-incident processes and debriefing," Mr Dowrick said.
