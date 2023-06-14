Camden Haven Courier
Health

Review into healthcare worker safety measures a 'positive' step

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
Updated June 14 2023 - 8:09pm, first published 2:00pm
Port Macquarie nurse welcomes review into healthcare worker safety. Picture, NSW Health
A review to evaluate the implementation of security and safety measures to protect frontline health workers from violence has been established.

