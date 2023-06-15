Richard Collins is looking forward to entering the world of hospitality.
The Port Macquarie resident is studying a Certificate III in Commercial Cookery at TAFE NSW.
He moved to Port Macquarie from Sydney in January, after working as a researcher in environmental chemistry for 17 years.
Mr Collins said he chose to train as a chef because he's always enjoyed cooking and was attracted by the course, which was free for him to enrol in.
"I was ready for a change," he said.
The 50-year-old grew up in Adelaide but spent years living overseas, including five years in France, where he savoured french cuisines.
Mr Collins has enjoyed recreating french dishes, such as cassoulet for his family, with an Australian twist to suit their tastebuds.
The potential shift hours and weekend commitments which come with working in hospitality don't deter Mr Collins.
"I'm 50-years-old so my Friday and Saturday nights aren't as important to me," he said.
Mr Collins works to service the student-run restaurant every Tuesday.
However, he said he's worried prospective employers value experience, which he doesn't have a lot of.
Mr Collins hopes employers are willing to give graduate chefs a chance.
The COVID pandemic and the housing crisis has had an impact on the number of skilled workers on the Mid North Coast.
Hidden Gem restaurant director Amrik Singh said he is struggling to find skilled hospitality staff to work at the restaurant.
The restaurant is currently advertising for positions including a manager and chef.
Mr Singh said given the interest rate rises and the heightened cost of living, people have less money to spend at restaurants.
He's hoping service will become busier and they'll be able to employ skilled staff in time for the school holidays.
TAFE NSW Tourism and Hospitality head teacher Chris Nieuwenhof said coming out of the COVID pandemic through 2022 was a difficult time for local restaurants and hospitality venues.
"Visitor numbers and demand for hospitality services have heightened again - but many hospitality workers found employment in new industries during [the COVID pandemic]," he said.
"The strength, adaptability and tenacity of our local hospitality industry never ceases to impress me."
Mr Nieuwenhof said TAFE NSW's commercial cookery courses are always in high demand, with full intakes each semester.
He said there are purpose built facilities at TAFE NSW and teachers have connections with industry experts, to prepare students to be job ready and launch their careers in the hospitality industry.
Bills Fishhouse and Twotriplefour Restaurant owner and executive chef Peter Cutcliffe said skilled staff members are valued by local businesses.
"In order to meet our high standards and provide our customers with a truly wonderful dining experience, we need to hire well trained, experienced staff," he said.
"This is crucial to the success of any hospitality business."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.