Miss Nellie's Cafe is back in its building 800 days after flooding devastated the Kendall business.
The team quietly reopened the cafe doors on May 29.
Miss Nellie's Cafe owner Jenelle Nosworthy said they were so pleased to see customers back in the building and feel the place come alive.
"We have been blown away with the support, and we have been packed every day, so it has been quite overwhelming," she said.
The business reopened five months after the March 2021 flood, serving cake, coffee and light meals from a vintage caravan.
Miss Nosworthy initially used the Kendall Tennis Club's kitchen for baking and food preparation.
An onsite food van, complete with custom kitchen, was the next step, along with the opening of the revamped side verandah area for dining.
The late May reopening of the cafe building marked another milestone.
The building, which felt the brunt of the flood, had to be structurally braced at first and a damaged wall was removed.
The 100-year-old building was underpinned and re-framed on the road to recovery.
Miss Nosworthy said the building project became a restoration, not just a repair.
The old rafters were repurposed as trusses and a cathedral ceiling took shape.
The discovery of original mahogany boards inspired another project.
The boards were painstakingly rubbed back, and used to line the walls and create the front counter.
Miss Nosworthy said people talked about "pivoting" during COVID.
The business has endured flooding and COVID and the team has constantly reinvented its approach.
Miss Nosworthy said she loved the new-look cafe.
"I think people can see the love we put into our food is reflected in the building as well, and I think that is really important," she said.
Restoration works are continuing on the back of house area.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
