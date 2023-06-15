Camden Haven Courier
Group 3 rugby league announces men's, women's and under-18 representative squads

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 15 2023 - 11:21am, first published 10:58am
Dayna Gibson has been selected for the Group 3 All-Stars weekend on July 15. Picture by Paul Jobber
Six Camden Haven players have been selected for the Group 3 All-Stars fixture to be played at Wingham on July 15.

