It's been a busy week for one North Haven couple who have been away competing in the 2023 Australian Bowls Open.
Peter and Karen Campbell from Club North Haven have spent their week in the sunny Gold Coast competing separately in their singles sectionals but have long shared their passion for lawn bowls since taking up the sport approximately 12 years ago in Newcastle.
"The kids had left home and I had to find a sport," Mrs Campbell said.
"Someone suggested lawn bowls and you either fall in love with it at first go or you don't like it."
The bowling stuck and now over a decade later the husband and duo are competing in their seventh Australian Bowls Open.
"We're regulars," Mrs Campbell said.
"We like it... we like seeing people that we haven't seen for a while."
For Mrs Campbell, this year's Open has proven to be very successful.
Mrs Campbell completed her section on Wednesday (June 14) starting strong with a 21 to 13 win against Ruth Smith from Beenleigh, Queensland.
A tight second round against Di Viterale from Club Kawana, Queensland did see the North Haven bowler defeated by only one point.
"We got timed out," she said.
"You'd got to the bell and they tell you you've only got 10 minutes left.
"Longest 10 minutes of my life!"
Mrs Campbell finished her final round strong with a 21 to 18 victory and will progress to the women's knockout round on Saturday, June 17.
"I've never been in that position before," she said.
"We come here to pit ourselves against some good bowlers."
Mr Campbell also faced tough competition in the men's single sectionals, completing his three rounds on Sunday (June 11).
A 21- 10 victory against New Zealand's Paul Anderson however wasn't enough to progress the North Haven bowler to the knockouts with strong competition from Victoria's Shane Trewarne and William Ainger forcing him out.
"I was happy with the way I bowled against the opposition," Mr Campbell said.
"We're not that competitive," Mrs Campbell said.
"He's very happy I got past the sectionals."
The pair have been joined in the Bowls Open by fellow North Haven Hornets Laura Cooper and Ingo Model.
Ms Cooper competed in the women's pairs sectional and Mr Model is due to bowl in the men's over 60s pairs sectional.
Mr Campbell said it's very good playing at North Haven.
"Just the atmosphere," he said.
"It's a friendly club."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.