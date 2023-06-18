Capital works to the value of $176 million are confirmed across the local government area as the council looks ahead to 2023-2024.
Funding allocations include $45 million to the ongoing Ocean Drive duplication, $550,000 for Kendall skate park, $400,000 towards the Kew main street upgrade and more than $1.8 million for a footpath at Bonny Hills.
The Beach to Beach project benefits from a $4.2 million injection as part of the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's capital works program.
They are just some of the projects ahead after the council adopted its 2023-2024 Operational Plan on Thursday, June 15.
Sporting groups had a win with funding for detailed design of Tuffins Lane sporting precinct drainage included in the council's forward planning.
A budget allocation of $200,000 for the detailed design project is part of the Operational Plan, which contains projects and activities set down for 2023-2024.
But the council meeting was not so positive for Port Macquarie tidal pool supporters.
Mayor Peta Pinson put forward a move for the council to confirm its in-principle support for a tidal pool to assist the Port Macquarie Tidal Pool Committee with the project. But the in-principle support didn't go ahead.
Cr Pinson said she was committed to bring the tidal pool matter back to the council chamber for further debate.
A letter from Cowper MP Pat Conaghan was also tabled at the meeting.
A councillor workshop about the tidal pool is on the cards.
In terms of the broader Operational Plan, a report before the council showed the 2023-2024 total budgeted expenditure as $331.5 million, with total revenues expected of $268.2 million.
The council report said the council was strategically using a mixture of reserves and loans to fund the difference.
The overall budget position is forecast to be a balanced position for 2023-2024.
Cr Adam Roberts backed the council's "substantial support" of projects relating to core services.
Cr Pinson said some borrowings were included in the way forward.
The council agreed to borrow $25 million for Ocean Drive duplication; $2 million for stormwater and flood mitigation upgrades; $750,000 towards footpath and signalisation upgrades; $4 million for additional investment in road resealing; $200,000 for the Limeburners Bridge upgrade; and $500,000 for the Settlement Shores canal replenishment.
Cr Rachel Sheppard said the Operational Plan promised a lot of delivery for the community over the coming year.
There was also lengthy debate about the 2023-2024 rates and charges.
A move by Cr Nik Lipovac to amend the ferry services resident weekly ticket for cars and utilities to $12, as a compromise position, was discussed but it failed to get across the line.
The issue of a rates freeze in recognition of cost of living pressures, versus implementing the 4.7 per cent rate increase set by the independent regulator, prompted debate.
The council ultimately adopted the rate rise along with its rates, fees and charges.
A communication plan about the council's reserves and financial position in the current economic climate will be prepared and implemented.
The vote was five to four with Crs Danielle Maltman, Peta Pinson, Adam Roberts and Josh Slade against, as they favoured a rates freeze.
