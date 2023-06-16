Camden Haven Courier
Health

Sharp spike in STI Syphilis; at-risk Camden Haven residents urged to get tested

Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 16 2023 - 10:15pm, first published 10:12pm
A warning posted in a Mid North Coast hospital
The Camden Haven community is being warned of an increase of syphilis.

