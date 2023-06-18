The Macleay Valley Mustangs managed to hold off a gallant Laurieton Hotel Stingrays at Laurieton Oval on Saturday (June 15) as ill-discipline proved to be costly for the home side in the end.
A back-and-forth first half saw the lead change four times, with the Mustangs sneaking in a quick try just before halftime to troop off the field with a 12-8 lead.
The Mustangs picked up where they left off in the second half after crossing over the line for a try to widen the margin to 16-8.
The Stingrays managed to hit back with a try of their own after gaining good field position to narrow the score to 16-14, but a late try to the Mustangs sealed the game for the visitors in the end.
While Stingrays captain-coach Whitney McCabe acknowledged that ill-discipline played a big role in their 22-14 loss after two players were sin binned during different moments of the game, she couldn't fault the team on their defensive efforts.
"I can't fault our defence, but we have to work on our discipline," she said. "I am still proud of my girls, we knew that they were going to be a really tough team to beat, and we matched them all the way to the end
"The Mustangs came out here to prove a point, they are second place on the ladder and that game just showed us why."
McCabe said the team will be focusing on building their game plan as they head into the second half of the season.
"I am really proud of my girls for how far we have come this season," she said. "We are a very fresh team... but we all have a really good relationship, and we've worked really hard to get to where we are now.
"I suppose in the next couple of games we just want to keep building on what we've got here."
Mustangs captain-coach Simone Smith said discipline was the difference between her team winning and losing.
"I was proud of the girls for keeping their discipline, I think that was the big winning factor at the end of the day," she said.
"It kills your team, and I think that's what let the Stingrays down in the end."
Smith said she's happy with how the team is fairing in the North Coast Women's Rugby League competition as they cement their second-place position on the premiership ladder with their latest victory.
"Each game we are building nicely, and the task now is to keep the team humble and remind them that every team we come up against is going to be a challenge and an opportunity to get better," she said.
"We will just stick to our processes and keep turning up for each other like we have been every week."
