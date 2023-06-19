Camden Haven Courier
Camden Haven High School under-15s AFL team eye back-to-back North Coast championships

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
Updated June 19 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:00pm
The Camden Haven High School under-15s team advanced to the North Coast final after defeating Coffs Harbour High in a convincing 63 - 9 victory earlier this month. Picture of some of the team by Mardi Borg.
The Camden Haven High School under-15s team advanced to the North Coast final after defeating Coffs Harbour High in a convincing 63 - 9 victory earlier this month. Picture of some of the team by Mardi Borg.

The Camden Haven High School under-15s AFL team will hope to replicate their North Coast championship success when they take on Kingscliff High School in the grand final on Wednesday (June 21).

