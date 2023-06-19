The Camden Haven High School under-15s AFL team will hope to replicate their North Coast championship success when they take on Kingscliff High School in the grand final on Wednesday (June 21).
The team advanced to the North Coast final after defeating Coffs Harbour High in a convincing 63 - 9 victory.
The team made history last year when they became the North Coast champions for the first time and reached round 16 in the state-wide tournament, Swan Shield, before going down to Hunter Sports High.
Camden Haven High School under-15s coach, Tom Rodgers said their hope is to reclaim their North Coast championship title and go one step further in the state championship this year.
"That's the goal," he said. "Last year's success has helped built the team culture for this year, and our hope is that we win this grand final and then progress in the state-wide competition."
Rodgers said making the grand final two years in a row was a huge achievement for the school, with the team coming together from various sporting backgrounds.
"It was a slow start to the season because we have only got about two or three boys who play AFL outside of school, and half the team have probably never played AFL before," he said. "The first game we probably just scraped through.
"As we played together more, the boys learnt the ropes a bit more and the team got a lot better."
"The boys have stuck with each other and hopefully the fundamental skills that they've gained over the season will help them in the grand final."
Rodgers knows it will be a tough task to win the grand final against Kingscliff, particularly with one of their key play-makers, Max Fellowes, now out of the side with an injury.
"Unfortunately, Max has broken his arm, he's one of the three who play outside of school, but he will be there to run water for us and guide the team from the sidelines," he said.
Max said it will be hard to stay on the sideline during the grand final.
"It will be hard, we just need to stay focused for the entire game and not put too much pressure on ourselves if we are down in points," he said.
"It's been a pretty good season, we have definitely improved since the first game and everyone's encouraging everybody which is good."
Teammate Elwood Dollery said it would be great if the team can go one step further in the state titles, with fellow player Angus Bowen echoing his sentiments.
"That's what we're hoping for, but we just need to keep improving and stay focused for the entire game," he said.
"If we stay focused and play our style of footy, we will be alright."
