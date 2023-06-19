Kendall Heritage Society disbands after decades of service

The members of Kendall Heritage Society are hoping some new people will continue their legacy in establishing the importance of history and heritage in the area.
"Heritage can't be ignored or forgotten," Kendall Heritage Society secretary Betty Boyd said.
"In 100 years time we don't want people to ask what has happened to all of it."
The society has recently disbanded after running for over 30 years.
Mrs Boyd has been the society's secretary for 20 years, after moving to Herons Creek from Wauchope with her late husband Bill Boyd.
When the Boyds first moved to the area, the society was made up of 20 members but in 2023 there were just six.
Mrs Boyd said she's enjoyed being part of the society and is proud of everything members have achieved.
The society helped to establish the Longworth Heritage Trail, the Turpentine Railway replica in Herons Creek and the Blue Plaque of Nancy Bird Walton at the Kew Hotel.
Mrs Boyd said the society has also helped to record the early activity of the area, through the Footsteps and Foundations series, covering Kendall, Kew, Hannan Vale, Lorne and Herons Creek.
She said other early records were published from the Peter Pan Cafe.
It was Kendall's early restaurant, which hosted pioneer coaches.
Mrs Boyd is aged in her 90s and wants some new and enthusiastic people to take over the society.
In particular, she hopes new signage can be campaigned for to highlight Kendall's main sites.
She said the current sign is out of date and has faded so it's difficult to read and interpret.
