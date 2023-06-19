Camden Haven Courier
Kendall Heritage Society disbands after decades of service

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated June 20 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 9:55am
Some of the members of the Kendall Heritage Society at the Longworth Heritage Trail which was restored in 2018. The society's secretary Betty Boyd and her late husband Bill Boyd are pictured to the right. Picture supplied to the Camden Haven Courier.
Some of the members of the Kendall Heritage Society at the Longworth Heritage Trail which was restored in 2018. The society's secretary Betty Boyd and her late husband Bill Boyd are pictured to the right. Picture supplied to the Camden Haven Courier.

The members of Kendall Heritage Society are hoping some new people will continue their legacy in establishing the importance of history and heritage in the area.

