Police are targeting risky driver behaviour at level crossings on the Mid North Coast.
From now until Friday, June 30, police from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command will increase patrols at level crossings in the Johns River, Moorland and Coopernook areas.
The campaign is aimed at increasing public safety and awareness around rail level crossings in regional NSW - part of an ongoing series of enforcement campaigns between the NSW Police Force and Transport for NSW.
During the campaign police will be on the look-out for motorists disobeying level crossing flashing lights and stop signs, vehicles queuing over the railway tracks, speeding near level crossings, and drivers who are distracted by illegal use of mobile phones.
North West Region Traffic and Highway Patrol manager, Peel Sector, Inspector Kelly Wixx, said that despite the potentially fatal consequences, people are still ignoring warnings at level crossings.
"Trains can travel at speeds of up to 160 kilometres an hour and can take up to 14 football fields to come to a complete stop," Inspector Wixx said.
"Disobeying level crossing warning lights and signs can lead to crashes between vehicles and trains where the consequences can quickly turn deadly."
Inspector Wixx said there is no excuse for putting lives on the line by trying to race a train.
"This is why we need to continue raising awareness and reinforce our Train to Stop message to motorists at level crossings," she said.
Transport for NSW Deputy Secretary for Safety, Environment and Regulation, Sally Webb said all road users have a responsibility to follow the rules at level crossings.
"Some trains are 500-tonnes travelling at speeds of up to 160 kilometres per hour which means that even if a train driver sees you, they might not be able to stop in time.
"Please slow down, obey the signs, and don't enter a level crossing if there are flashing lights, bells or boom gates activated."
Between July 2008 and June 2022 there were 92 collisions between trains and cars at level crossings in NSW, resulting in ten people losing their lives and 17 suffering injuries - all of which could have been avoided.
The penalty for disobeying controls is three demerit points and a $481 fine.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.