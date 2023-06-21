Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News
Police

Police to monitor driver behaviour at Johns River, Moorland and Coopernook crossings

June 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are targeting risky behaviour at level crossings at Johns River, Moorland and Coopernook. File picture
Police are targeting risky behaviour at level crossings at Johns River, Moorland and Coopernook. File picture

Police are targeting risky driver behaviour at level crossings on the Mid North Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.