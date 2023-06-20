A Port Macquarie-Hastings charity is helping to support families and children experiencing tough health diagnoses.
Hastings Little Wishes president Irene Mifsud said she founded the charity because she wanted to help local families.
The charity was launched in August 2022 and its first fundraiser raised $28,000.
It's since received donations from individuals and businesses, including Club North Haven who recently donated $2600.
A Camden Haven family was the first recipient of a wish from Hastings Little Wishes.
Genna Johnson and Kyall Chalker have a daughter called Eden, who was diagnosed with a rare, gene-linked brain malformation - Lissencephaly Type 1 in 2021. Eden was five-months-old when she was diagnosed.
Ms Johnson resigned from her job to be Eden's full time carer.
Unfortunately there's very little financial support the family can access because Eden is aged under three.
"You do what you can do, you're a parent," Ms Johnson said.
Eden can't sit by herself, will never be able to walk and suffers from seizures.
Ms Johnson said they take each day as it comes and Eden has a happy nature.
The family received a call from Mrs Mifsud and they met with her at a cafe to talk to her about Eden's condition.
From there, Mrs Mifsud organised a wish for the family in the form of a holiday to Queensland in November 2022.
Flights, accommodation, a hire car, fuel, food and outings (theme parks) were covered by the charity.
"It was really nice to be able to get away, spend time as a family and make some nice memories," Ms Johnson said.
Ms Johnson encourages people to make a donation to Hastings Little Wishes.
"It means a lot to families that someone cares and they're willing to make a wish come true for their children," she said.
Mrs Mifsud has been diagnosed with incurable breast cancer and she said giving back to others is something which is close to her heart.
"I wanted to do something special but keep it local," she said.
She has spent years of her life working with other charities and witnessed the difference a bit of support can make.
Mrs Mifsud said she meets nominated families face to face to make a connection and find out how the charity can best help them.
Hastings Little Wishes supports families in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region including Port Macquarie, Wauchope, Lake Cathie, Laurieton and surrounds.
Funds are directed to families with children and teens up to the age of 17.
To nominate a family to receive support, become a volunteer or to make a donation, please visit www.hastingslittlewishes.com.au
