Buyers snap-up top quality catches at Lake Cathie's Charity Fish Auction

By Columnist Kate Shelton
June 21 2023 - 4:00am
Darcy Wicks with a once in a lifetime 19kg mulloway (gut and gilled), which he caught off the Southern Breakwall in Port Macquarie. It sold for $230
The annual Lake Cathie Fishing Club's Charity Fish Auction was a success, raising funds for Marine Rescue Camden Haven and Lake Cathie Rural Fire Service.

