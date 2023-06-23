Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

My family's caravan adventures on the Mid North Coast

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
June 24 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale's son Jack riding his balance bike at South West Rocks. Picture by Liz Langdale.
Liz Langdale's son Jack riding his balance bike at South West Rocks. Picture by Liz Langdale.

I've jumped on the bandwagon - the 'van life' bandwagon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.