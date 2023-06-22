Camden Haven and Port Macquarie businesses are urging residents to support them as rising costs take a toll.
Hikes to interest rates, petrol costs, insurance, rent, wages and electricity prices are all impacting small businesses and their operation.
Electricity prices are also set to increase from July 1.
Wicked Elf, in Port Macquarie, announced it was shutting business permanently earlier this week. Cassegrain Wines has gone into voluntary administration.
Wendy Dunn, owner of Lakeside Fashions in Lake Cathie just celebrated nine years of being in operation, but said it's been a very quiet year for her business.
She's spoken to other businesses who say they are also on 'struggle street'.
"I can't put my finger on it [as to the reason]," she said.
"On top of that our rents are going up, insurance, electricity and stock."
Kew Corner Store owner Staffan Andler said the business is also being hit by the same price increases.
"It's a little hard to say what the impact of the rising costs are," he said.
However he's heard people say they are cutting back on certain items.
The business has also been impacted by ongoing road works being carried out as part of the main street upgrade at Kew.
Anthony Mathias, owner of Meg & Me Boutique & Espresso in Port Macquarie, said absolutely everything has gone up when it comes to running the business.
Mr Mathias said at the moment the whole town is quiet and there's not many people out and about.
"That could be the cost of living...interest rates are pretty high up in that area," he said.
Meanwhile, Rosa Han, owner of Lilli Rose Design in Port Macquarie, said her costs of operation have definitely increased over the past year.
The shop sells baby clothes and lifestyle products.
Electricity and rent have gone up but Rosa's income has remained the same.
She's hoping people will still support her business, despite the quiet winter period.
"I'm hoping it will pick up again in the lead up to Christmas," she said.
Port Macquarie's Thistle Flowers coowner Matt Smith said the costs to run their operation (including petrol for deliveries) have increased, however they've absorbed the costs instead of increasing the price of their products.
Mr Smith said he's worried that if they increase the price of their flowers, then people will stop purchasing them altogether.
He said flowers are a non-essential item but they continue to be purchased due to anniversaries, funerals or other occasions.
However, he said people can cut them out if they are buying them for their house.
Business NSW Mid North Coast regional director Kellon Beard said it's a tough time for businesses.
However, he said there is support available from services for businesses who are under financial pressure.
Mr Beard said the general population needs to support local businesses where possible.
