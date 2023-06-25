Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

ORRCA Whale Census Day draws crowd to Tacking Point Lighthouse

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
June 25 2023 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ORRCA volunteer Toni Holmes photographs whales as they pass by Tacking Point headland on ORRCA Whale Census Day. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
ORRCA volunteer Toni Holmes photographs whales as they pass by Tacking Point headland on ORRCA Whale Census Day. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Whales on their migration north put on a show for volunteers taking part in an annual census day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.