Whales on their migration north put on a show for volunteers taking part in an annual census day.
Tacking Point Lighthouse was one of the data collection points during the Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia (ORRCA) Whale Census Day on Sunday, June 25.
A group of ORRCA members counted the whales with assistance from the public in the citizen science event.
ORRCA committee member Leigh Mansfield said the census day provided information about the number of whales up and down the coast.
Whales delighted onlookers gathered at Tacking Point Lighthouse with about 150 whales spotted off the headland by 9am.
The Port Macquarie whale count stood at more than 400 at 2pm. The count continued until dusk.
"It's a whale superhighway today," Mr Mansfield said.
He said it was also a good environment to raise awareness about ORRCA.
ORRCA volunteer Toni Holmes helped with the whale count and photographed the giants of the ocean from Tacking Point Lighthouse.
"We are not only taking evidence of whales, we are taking evidence of all of our local dolphins," she said.
Mrs Holmes said more than a dozen whales passed on the inside of the shark detecting buoy at Lighthouse Beach by 10am.
"We've seen them [the whales] up close and personal and just to hear them breathe is amazing," she said.
"It makes me feel so blessed and realise how incredibly lucky we are in Port Macquarie."
The census volunteers, at one point, saw dolphins usher through a pod of whales within 100 metres of the shore.
Mrs Holmes said census day was an amazing opportunity to educate people about whales.
"It's really important that the community gets behind census day because every set of eyes counts," she said.
Volunteers gathered at vantage points in about 60 locations along the coastlines of NSW, Queensland and Tasmania for the annual whale count.
ORRCA president Ashley Ryan agreed the census day was a great opportunity for people to enjoy the whales, learn more about the creatures and contribute to the count which showed migration patterns and population patterns.
"It is important to get people out there and for them to experience the whales," she said.
Supporters were free to join the whale count at any time between sunrise and sunset. Volunteers used an app to collect data for the first time in 2023.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
