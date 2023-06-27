A petition calls for improvements to Kendall bus stops and associated infrastructure.
Kendall resident Brigitte Mitchell launched the petition on behalf of residents.
"Besides the fact we want bus shelters and bus stops in good locations, I think it would give Kendall a bit of a boost and for us to know we can get things done if we talk as a group," she said.
The 186-signature petition identifies five bus stop-related projects in need of attention.
They include a dedicated bus stop and shelter just south of Laurel Street on Batar Creek Road, a bus shelter at the railway station bus pick-up and suitable lighting near the bus stop in front of Miss Nellie's Cafe.
The petition also asks for the bus stop at 16 Comboyne Street to be moved back to its previous location outside the old convenience store and the bus stop on the corner of Dunwoodie Street and Kendall Road to be moved back a few metres and a layback constructed.
Mother-of-two Sarah Brislane knows the problems caused by the lack of shelter at the Comboyne Street bus stop.
"It [returning the bus stop to its former location] would definitely make it easier for parents and children," she said.
Miss Brislane said school children got stuck in the rain as the current bus stop had no shelter. The previous location has shelter and seating.
The petition was discussed at Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's June meeting.
The council's chief executive officer, Dr Clare Allen, will seek advice from Busways before consideration of the requests and council's response to the petition organiser.
Cr Adam Roberts said the area was growing at a rapid rate with many new estates.
"I have seen right across the region there is probably room to do a more comprehensive review of bus shelters," he said.
Cr Nik Lipovac praised the residents who united to put forward their concerns to make the council aware of a number of issues and the bus stops petition was another great example.
He said Mrs Mitchell had been the driving force to make improvements to the Kendall township for some time.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.